Nnamdi Kanu’s brother discloses the country where IPOB leader was arrested

Punch reports that the Spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a message on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Kanu, who fled the country in 2017 was extradited to Nigeria on Sunday and re-arraigned at an Abuja court on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

According to Powerful, Kingsley said, “My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria.”

He said his brother was detained and handed over to the Nigerian authorities when he visited the east African country.

Kingsley was quoted as saying, “My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law.

“Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit. Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.

“The British High Commission in Nigeria must insist upon my brother’s immediate release. They must guarantee his safety and security.

“Nnamdi Kanu must be returned home to the UK to his wife and his sons who live here. The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, must make clear to the Nigerian authorities that they will not tolerate the unlawful detention of British citizens and that the UK Government condemns the Nigerians and Kenyans for undermining the rule of law.

“Foreign Secretary, Raab must be clear. There will be consequences for those who resort to extraordinary rendition. The British Government must insist upon justice for Nnamdi Kanu.”

Meanwhile, the British High Commission said it had opened talks with the Federal Government on the re-arrest of the IPOB leader.