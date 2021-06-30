RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

British High Commission wants FG to clarify Nnamdi Kanu's re-arrest

The British High Commission had earlier made it known that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]
Following the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the British High Commission says it is ‘seeking clarification’ on the re-arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to TheCable, a spokesperson of the commission, Dean Hurlock, made this known on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Hurlock also said the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office “stands ready to provide consular assistance”.

The commission had earlier disclosed that Kanu was not picked up in the UK where he is based.

“We can confirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK for extradition purposes,” Hurlock said.

Kanu, who fled the country in 2017 was extradited to Nigeria on Sunday and re-arraigned at an Abuja court on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Speaking on his arrest, the Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami said the IPOB leader was “intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and Security Services.”

Malami, however, did not state where Kanu was arrested.

But according to Kanu's brother, Kingsley Kanu, the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya.

