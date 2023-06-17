ADVERTISEMENT
NMA decries shortage of doctors in Kogi, poor welfare package

News Agency Of Nigeria

The association, however, commended Bello for the giant strides and investing heavily in the provision of critical infrastructures in various health institutions in the state.

The association also decried the delay in the payment of monthly salaries of doctors of the state’s Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, and Prince Abubakar Audu Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.

This was contained in Communiqué issued by the association at the end of the its Ordinary General Meeting (OGM), with the theme, “Retire Early, Retire Ready”, on Saturday in Lokoja.

The communique was jointly signed by Dr. Baoku Olusola and Dr. Emmanuel Kelvin, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

“We are dismay by the human resource and manpower gaps in various health institutions at all levels in Kogi state; this is not a good omen for the health sector in the state.

“We are urging the state government to recruit more qualified doctors, to fill up available gaps in various health institutions in the state and ensure regular payments of salaries of doctors and other health workers in specialist hospital, Lokoja and Prince Abubakar Audu Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.

“We appeal to the governor of the state to approve and implement various welfare packages for doctors in the state, including but not limited to the new hazard allowance,” NMA appealed

The association, however, commended Gov. Yahaya Bello, for the giant strides and investing heavily in the provision of critical infrastructures in various health institutions in the state.

It also appealed to the governor to support three of its members who are critically sick and currently taking treatment in various locations.

