ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has begun a five-day warning strike after the expiration of the three weeks ultimatum issued to the state government.

Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Medical Association (Credit: Sahara Reporters)
Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Medical Association (Credit: Sahara Reporters)

Recommended articles

Dr. Peter Attah, NMA Chairman in the state made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia. According to the NMA chairman, the decision to embark on the strike was taken at an emergency meeting of the association on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The chairman said he explained to the congress a previous meeting with the delegation of the government led by Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the Deputy Governor, on two occasions but no serious commitment allegedly came from the government.

We meet two times after our ultimatum on June 13, but unfortunately the government is only paying lip service and was not serious about meeting our demands,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that after hearing the updates, the congress unanimously agreed that members should withdraw their services in all the state government-owned facilities from 8:00am on Wednesday, July 5 to 8:00am on Monday, July 10.

If by Monday July 10, the government still refuses to meet our demands, we will call for a congress meeting and decide on the next line of action,” Dr. Attah added.

The NMA chairman further said that because the association has the interest of the health sector at heart, it decided to allow doctors with Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi continue to render services for now.

But if the government refuses to resolve the lingering issues by Monday, we may be forced to ask our colleagues in FMC and private facilities to join the strike,” he said.

He listed some of their demands to include: non-implementation of promotions for doctors and annual salary increment for over nine years, non-implementation of ₦30,000 minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are: non-implementation of the reviewed hazard allowance circular and the accrued 19 months arrears, high burden of taxation, inadequate manpower and overworking.

He said that 25 doctors who were employed in 2014 at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia and the State Hospital Management Board were not promoted for nine years now.

According to him, the association had given the state government enough time to address their demands but the government seems insensitive to their plight. He revealed further that 88 medical doctors left the service of the state in 2023 alone due to poor welfare package.

He explained that the shortage of doctors is putting so much pressure on the few ones who have decided to stay, to the extend that doctors now prefer to work in rural areas than facilities in urban areas.

He explained that the 19 general hospitals in the state have only 33 doctors which he described as grossly inadequate by any standard.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

Reps urges FG to end banditry, farmer-herder clashes in Katsina, Gombe

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

First female commissioner of Police assumes duty in Kwara state

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

Gov Otu’s wife promises to rid Calabar of street urchins

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

NMA begins 5-day warning strike over welfare issues in Nasarawa

Gov. Bago condemns robbery attack at the Emir of Minna's palace

Gov. Bago condemns robbery attack at the Emir of Minna's palace

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

NHRC receives 138 complaints of human rights abuses in 2 months in Kano

NHRC receives 138 complaints of human rights abuses in 2 months in Kano

Group urges FG, NASS cooperation for effective service delivery

Group urges FG, NASS cooperation for effective service delivery

Ganduje faces investigation over alleged bribery videos

Ganduje faces investigation over alleged bribery videos

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma