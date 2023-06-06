The sports category has moved to a new website.
NLC, TUC suspend strike after meeting with FG

Bayo Wahab

At the meeting, the FG and the union agreed that, “The NLC will suspend notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations.

Court restrains NLC, TUC from embarking on strike, [Punch]
The union had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, over the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, which cause an increase in the price of petrol from N185 to N488.

Earlier, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuja had ordered the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to halt the strike they planned to embark on.

But after a six hour meeting between the Federal Government and the organised labour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, the union suspended its planned strike.

“The TUC and the NLC to continue ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions.

“The labour centres and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023 to agree on an implementation framework.”

According to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the FG, TUC and NLC are to establish a joint committee to review the proposal of any wage increase to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The resolution of the meeting also include a plan by the government and the unions to review the $800m World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the program.

The committee will also look at issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector; completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries and the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

Gbajabiamila said “all other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee.”

Speaking after the meeting, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero said, “These are the framework for us to follow in achieving some of the agreements reached here.

“You can see that not is yet in concrete terms. So, at the adjourned date, we will go into more specifics to make sure this knotty issue is resolved.”

On his part, President of TUC, Festus Osifo while confirming the suspension of the strike urged the government to take the resolutions seriously.

