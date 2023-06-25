NLC, TUC laud Zamfara Gov for defraying 2 months salaries

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday jointly signed by the state NLC and TUC Chairpersons, Sani Halliru and Saidu Mudi, respectively.

“On behalf of the Zamfara civil servants, the two labour union wish to express gratitude to Gov. Dauda Lawal for the payment of April and May 2023 salaries.

“Non-payment of workers’ three months salaries and pensions by the immediate past administration created untold hardships, hunger and uncertainty among the workers in the state and their families.

“We are highly delighted with the right step taken by the new administration for salvaging the current hardship faced by workers in the state in less than a month of taking over the affairs of the state”, the statement said.

The labour unions also urged the state government to also extend the same gesture to the remaining workers of some ministries that were yet to receive their March salaries.