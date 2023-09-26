NLC, TUC jointly declare indefinite strike as nationwide protests loom
The two-day warning strike on September 5 and 6, 2023, was merely a prelude to the upcoming nationwide action.
In a joint press conference held today in the nation's capital, Abuja, the leaders of these unions announced their resolve to demand justice for the Nigerian people. This unified stance comes after initial differences led only the NLC to engage in a two-day warning strike, leaving the TUC on the sidelines.
The meeting, chaired by the NLC Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, was conducted virtually, emphasising the seriousness of the unions' intentions.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, extended an olive branch, pleading with the NLC leadership to reconsider their strike plans. Minister Lalong assured them that the Federal Government remains committed to addressing their concerns, highlighting the release of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers' leadership as evidence of their dedication to resolving issues.
Olajide Oshundu, the ministry's spokesperson, conveyed this plea on behalf of the government, urging the unions to grant a little more time for comprehensive resolutions.
