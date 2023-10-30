ADVERTISEMENT
NLC to meet FG today, rejects Minister Lalong's attendance

Ima Elijah

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]
President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, voiced his concerns in a statement released on Sunday, October 29, 2023. He pointed fingers at government officials indulging in foreign luxury products, attributing this to the alarming depreciation of the national currency.

Ajaero cautioned that the nation faced severe consequences if the naira didn't stabilise against the American dollar soon.

Ajaero emphasised the urgent need for public officials to shun foreign goods, asserting that this practice was directly linked to the plummeting value of the naira in international markets.

The NLC threatened to boycott the impending meeting, citing their deep dissatisfaction with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

According to Ajaero, the strained relationship between the minister and organised labor had reached an irreparable point. Ajaero made it clear that the NLC would not participate in any meeting attended by Minister Lalong.

“If that meeting is to be held, it will be without the Minister of Labour and Employment (Simon Lalong) because we will not be part of any meeting with the Federal Government that the Minister of Labour and Employment will attend," Ajaero firmly stated.

The NLC President highlighted a previous incident involving the National Union of Road Transport Workers, where all parties, including the police, were supposed to vacate the premises pending dispute resolution. However, this directive was ignored.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that the NLC had received an invitation from the State House, extended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
