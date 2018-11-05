Pulse.ng logo
NLC Strike: Federal Govt, Labour, meet in Aso Rock again

Representatives of organised labour, private sector and the federal government are currently locked in a meeting in Aso Rock in a last ditch attempt to prevent impending NLC strike.

President Buhari and Labour Minister Chris Ngige have been locked in negotiations with labour over minimum wage

Top officials of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the organised private sector and the Federal Government, are currently locked in a meeting in Aso Rock—Nigeria’s seat of power—in a last ditch attempt to prevent the nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Punch reports that members of the tripartite committee set up to come up with a new national minimum wage for the country are currently meeting in Abuja.

The meeting is holding in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the newspaper adds.

Members of the tripartite committee are expected to sign the final report at today’s meeting and thereafter forward same to Mustapha, for onward transmission to President Muhammadu Buhari, Punch writes.

Series of warnings

Labour has been warning the federal government that it will implore its members to down tools nationwide if request for a new minimum wage is not acceded to.

While the government says it can only pay N24,000, labour is holding out for N30,000.

Nigeria’s minimum wage is currently pegged at N18,000; an amount labour considers grossly inadequate, no thanks to galloping inflation and the waning value of the Naira.

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

