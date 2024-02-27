ADVERTISEMENT
NLC protest to go as planned as FG’s last-minute push to prevent it fails

Bayo Wahab

The government representatives argued that the protests could be hijacked by hoodlums.

NLC protest over fuel price hike in Abuja on May 18, 2016.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, invited the labour leaders to his office on Monday, February 27, 2024, to prevail on them to shelve their protest.

Other government representatives such as the Ministers of Agriculture; budget and national planning; Labour and Employment; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Head of Service of the Federation, and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), were also in attendance to appeal to the labour union to suspend its two-day demonstration.

The government representatives argued that the protests could be hijacked by hoodlums, but the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, insisted that the protest would go on as planned.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting, Ajaero said the NLC would make copies of its demands from the government available to the public during the protest.

“Usually, there is no rally that we just do for the sake of walking around. We have demands that we present. Maybe by Tuesday when we present these demands, a copy of it will be made public,” he said.

When asked about the recent warning by the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding the protest, he said it is the job of the agency to make the protest peaceful.

I would say despite the warning from the DSS, the rally goes on, but it is part of their (security agencies) constitutional responsibility to make sure that the rally is peaceful,” Ajaero said.

Nigerians have been enduring economic hardship since the FG removed fuel subsidy in May 2023. The development brought about an astronomical increase in the price of petroleum and staple foods across the country.

While the government continues to appeal to Nigerians, residents of Kano, Niger, Oyo, Edo, Lagos, Kano, Sokoto, Borno and Osun states recently took to the streets to express their discontent with the economic situation of the country.

