DSS tells labour leaders to shelve their planned protests for the sake of peace

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has started mobilising its members for the nationwide protests slated for February 27 and 28.

However, while the labour union gears up for the showdown, the DSS in a statement by Peter Afunnanya, its spokesperson, has urged the leaders of the union to shelve their planned protests for the sake of peace and order.

The DSS warned that the demonstration would undoubtedly worsen the socio-economic conditions of the country and lead to crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The service urged union leaders to give the government a chance to resolve the issues since they are already making efforts to handle the challenges.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to plans by sections of the organised labour to stage protests between 27th and 28th February 2024 in parts of the country over sundry economic issues.

“While the Service recognises such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

“The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions. This is more so that the Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence. The development, without a doubt, will worsen the socio-economic situation across the country.”

The DSS further advised political, religious and traditional leaders to demonstrate statesmanship, watch their utterances and eschew violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency also advised Nigerians to be vigilant and not allow themselves to be used by hostile forces to destabilise the country.

The statement reads further, “Additionally, all sectors, including political parties, opposition groups, religious and traditional institutions, civil society and non-governmental bodies are called upon to eschew violence; and demonstrate leadership and statesmanship in these challenging times.

“Making political capital out of the current situation or involving in divisive utterances at a time like this, will be of no benefit to any peace-loving Nigerian. Citizens are advised to be vigilant and not allow fifth columnists and hostile forces or agents to use them to destabilise the peace of the nation."