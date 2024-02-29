ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union cancelled the second day of its nationwide protest against the cost of living crisis.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, says the union won't quit fighting for Nigerians [Twitter/@KemPatriot]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero, says the union won't quit fighting for Nigerians [Twitter/@KemPatriot]

Recommended articles

Joe Ajaero, NLC President, said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC had called for a two-day nationwide protest against the crisis of survival and hardship in Nigeria to be held between February 27 and February 28.

NAN reports that after the first day of the peaceful protest, NEC of the Congress suspended day two of the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ajaero, it is important that members of the public are made aware of the grievous threats against the leadership of the NLC.

"This is aimed at intimidating and harassing us into abandoning our choice of democratic expressions through the nationwide protests. We have been threatened with all manners of consequences that will be meted out to us if we went ahead with the protest.

"We were not, however, deterred as lifting the heavy yoke of suffering upon Nigerian workers and masses left us with no other choice than to press on," he said

He said during the Tuesday rally in Abuja, we had hard evidence of the importation of agent provocateurs. The NLC president said the agent provocateurs were mobilised to the protest routes and grounds to cause violence and unleash mayhem against peacefully assembled and protesting Nigerians.

"God is, however, always a step ahead of the enemies of workers and Nigerian people. That was also one of the reasons we had to restructure the second day of the nationwide protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As we address this press briefing, all the major routes to our headquarters here in Abuja have become militarised," he said.

Ajaero said this level of intimidation was designed to suffocate and muzzle the voices of the citizens so that we can surrender the civic space to retrogressive forces of the society. According to the NLC president, today is the 46th anniversary of NLC.

"The recognition of that also conditioned our decision to rearrange our activities for day two to allow us observe our birthday in a solemn assembly in our various Secretariats across the nation," he said.

Ajaero therefore, said the NLC would remain steadfast in its commitment to defending and promoting the interests of Nigerian workers and the downtrodden.

NAN reports that NEC of the NLC also extended the ultimatum to the government by an additional seven days, which would lapse in March to implement all agreements reached.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

MTN Nigeria explains the reason for recent service outage

MTN Nigeria explains the reason for recent service outage

NCC directs telecom operators to block 12m SIM cards not linked to NIN

NCC directs telecom operators to block 12m SIM cards not linked to NIN

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Brig.- Gen. Yushau Ahmed [Daily Post Nigeria]

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap