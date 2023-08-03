ADVERTISEMENT
NITDA empowers over 3 million Nigerians on digital literacy

News Agency Of Nigeria

NITDA empowers over 3 million Nigerians on digital literacy. [Twitter:@NITDANigeria]
Its Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the agency’s Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar.

Inuwa, who said this at the Council on Global Partner Summit that held at Florida, United States of America, said the trainings were to facilitate the agency’s agenda of reaching 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030.

“NITDA has empowered 3.3 million Nigerians with several digital literacy and skills through multi-sectoral capacity building programmes.

“The programmes we engaged in included Stem Bootcamp for Kids, digital skills training for students, public servants, journalists, Digital Marketing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Programming, Digital Entrepreneurship and others” he said.

NITDA chief stated that Nigeria would ensure massive digital literacy training for her youths to position the country as a global Information Technology hub that could bridge the global digital skills gap.

According to him, the country is committed to developing policies, regulations and initiatives that will deepen digital literacy and skills in the country.

He noted that Mobile Information Literacy should be included into future versions of Certiport’s IC3 Global Digital Literacy Standard.

Inuwa said it would enable meeting the requirements of millions of Nigerians and African citizens who relied on their mobile phones to connect to and participate in the digital economy.

“The three days event saw six Nigerian students participating at Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC), who were selected during the Nigerian National Championship.

“The Nigerian National Championship was organised by ReadManna Empowerment Initiative (REI) and was witnessed by global experts consisting of corporate executives, government officials, academicians, and industry influencers.”

Inuwa commended the Nigerian representatives for making their country proud and as well put the country at the forefront of global digital literacy and skills.

He described their emergence at the global competition as a demonstration of Nigeria’s immense human capital potential and a front runner in the race for a digital nation.

In her remarks, the founder of MOSWC, Ms Edna Agusto, represented by Ms. Efeoma Olotu reaffirmed that MOSWC was open to all students aged between 13 and 22 who were enrolled in an academic institution.

She said that interested academic institutions that would like to compete in future editions of MOSWC could always contact ReadManna Empowerment Initiative to successfully participate.

“Nigeria is indeed blessed with enormous human capital that has continued to assert its position as a country to reckon with on the global stage, especially in the area of ICT.

“This is with continued talent nurturing, Nigerians’ indomitable spirit to attain success, government support, as well as the commitment of key stakeholders in the ICT sector.

“With all the support, Nigerians will continue to thrive and inadvertently propel the country’s standing as a leader in the digital sphere in this technology-driven era.”

