NITDA DG urges startups to deploy disruptive technology in solving problems

News Agency Of Nigeria

The DG expressed that startups should think big while trying to provide solutions because their mindset of solving problems can be expanded to solve global issues.

Inuwa made the call at the 19th edition of ICTEL Expo organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the theme “Tech Disruption: Transforming Industries with Innovation.”

Inuwa said this in a statement issued by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Abuja. The director-general told the startups to think big while trying to provide solutions because their mindset of solving problems can be expanded to solve global issues.

“That is the difference between just normal Small and Medium Enterprises and you.

“We call you startups because you use the power of technology to build your business and become Innovation-Driven Enterprises, (IDEs).

“This implies that you start small, thinking of how you can solve a local problem but with the mindset of taking it to the global stage,” he said.

He reiterated that it is only technology and a disruptive one that can help them achieve such feet.

The NITDA boss also explained that the combination of existing data, unlimited connectivity and the massive processing power can give tech innovators the leverage to disrupt anything they want to achieve.

He told the startups that they should be innovative because ideas from innovation can be commercialised unlike inventions that focus more on research and have limitations on commercialisation.

He said, “you spend money for research, you spend money to come up with new things while innovation makes money, hence innovation is invention and commercialisation.

“As start-ups, you need to be able to pitch your product for a new company, for people to use it to solve problems.

“You need to come and disrupt, use technology as a source of inspiration to disrupt businesses,” he reiterated.

While citing the success story of Flutter wave, a FinTech company that now has a bigger capital base than some commercial banks, Inuwa maintained that the company saw a big gap and decided to fill it by using technological solutions that connect business-to-business transactions.

He advised them to focus more on providing solutions, adding that with solutions, money can be generated.

“Don’t follow the money, follow the solutions, the money will follow you, so, look at what kind of problem you want to solve.”

He disclosed that the startups could leverage on the several initiatives of the government to attain greater heights in their exploits.

He recalled that when the government formulated the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, (NDEPS) NITDA also crafted its Strategic Roadmap Action Plan, (SRAP) with seven strategic pillars to spur technological innovation development in Nigeria.

He advised the participants to get ready for the future of work as there is going to be talent deficits because of the aging population the western world is witnessing. According to him, Nigeria can fill this gap because of the abundant talent and youthful population the country is blessed with and ensuring on how to harness the talent.

Inuwa said the Federal Government through NITDA is embarking on several initiatives to bridge the skill gap in the country. He further said the government has conducted a skill gap analysis to determine the kind of competencies required to build the country.

“We are also working on the Digital Literacy Framework which will soon be signed as Talent Hunt Strategy.”

The event was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Williams Allo, The Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar,among other dignitaries.

