NITDA debunks dubious President Tinubu’s ₦‎50,000 grant scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umar, who cautioned Nigerians about the scheme, said that the website associated with the grant was a phishing website designed to mislead unsuspecting citizens.

President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA.

According to her, NITDA-Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (NITDA-CERRT) hereby wish to advise the public to avoid clicking on unknown links.

“The website ‘https://thryt.com/50k-CashGrants, is a phishing website that tends to lure users into divulging their personal information, such as full names, phone number, home address, email address and bank account details, such as name of bank and account number.

“Avoid clicking on this website and other similar websites, which can lead to divulging personal information in order not to fall prey to cyber criminals.”

She explained that government would always communicate such information via the appropriate agency supervising such programmes, should there be any.

Umar advised the public to contact the agency’s CERRT on email via cerrt@nitda.gov. ng, phone number- +234 817 877 4580, web address- www.cerrt.ng.

News Agency Of Nigeria

