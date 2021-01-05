According to a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the service Public Relations Officer Sunday James, the defaulting passengers have been restricted for a period of six months — from Jan.1 to June 30.

He noted that the passengers were restricted “due to non-compliance with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test by all in-bound travellers.

“All the affected passengers have been notified and will be prevented from travelling passport re-issuance and travelling outside the country during this period.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service hereby warns all affected passengers to comply to avoid breaching public health protocols and refusal of departure’’.

The federal government had earlier announced that the details of the passports of the first 100 passengers who failed to undergo COVID-19 testing after returning to the country will be revealed publicly and the passports will also be suspended.

The move came as the country is witnessing a second wave of the virus in recent weeks which has caused a spike in cases across the country.