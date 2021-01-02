The Federal Government has released the passport numbers of 100 travellers, who refused to undergo compulsory COVID-19 test following their return into the country.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 announced this on Saturday, January 2, 2020, saying “The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.”

Passport numbers of 100 travellers who failed to undergo COVID-19 test on their return to Nigeria (Punch)

The PTF said the restrictions started from January 1, 2021, and would last till June 30, 2021, adding that the defaulting passengers have been notified and will be prevented from travelling out of the country during the period.

Recall that Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had earlier said that the details of the affected travellers would be published before the end of the week.