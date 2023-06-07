The sports category has moved to a new website.
NIS promotes 32 officers in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

He listed three Assistant Comptrollers of Immigration (ACI) as the newly promoted officers to Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration (DCI) and four Superintendents of Immigration (SI) who also were newly promoted to Chief Superintendents of Immigration (CSI).

Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters

Mr Adamu Mohammed, the state Comptroller of the command, in his remarks at the decoration ceremony, urged the newly promoted officers to remain resolute in discharging their duties.

He listed three Assistant Comptrollers of Immigration (ACI) as the newly promoted officers to Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration (DCI) and four Superintendents of Immigration (SI) who also were newly promoted to Chief Superintendents of Immigration (CSI).

Others are two Deputy Superintendents of Immigration (DSI) to Superintendents of Immigration (SI), five Assistant Superintendents of Immigration 2 (ASI2) to Assistant Superintendents of Immigration (ASI).

Others are 16 Immigration Inspectors (II) to Assistant Superintendents of Immigration 2 (ASI2).

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you on your promotion and to remain resolute and firm on whatever you believe will liberate the service.

“This indeed, is a milestone worthy of celebrating and this is a blessing from the Almighty Allah.

“You have to thank Allah by becoming exemplary and visionary officers by dedicating yourselves to the service and humanity,’’ he said.

Responding on behalf of the officers, Mr Bashir Umar, a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, thanked the Almighty Allah for the promotion.

Umar, who is also the Passport Control officer in the command, thanked the management of the service for finding them worthy of the promotion.

He therefore assured that they would continue to strive hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

