ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NIPOST’s first female Postmaster General assumes office

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odeyemi promises to make NIPOST logistics, e-Commerce, and other postal services arms efficient.

Tola Odeyemi, the new Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) [Daily Trust]
Tola Odeyemi, the new Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Odeyemi, while addressing the management staff pledged to build on the legacy of her predecessors to advance the postal organization locally and globally.

She promised to leverage technology and make NIPOST logistics, e-Commerce, and other postal services arms efficient.

“The essence of every administration lies in the ability to ensure continuity, while staying focused on its core values and mandate, while striving to maximize its potentials, and adapting to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIPOST has a legacy that was forged by hard work and the vision of those before me, and posterity will indeed be kind to them.

“I came to build on the commendable work of my predecessors, my aspirations are not only to solidify NIPOST status as a leading Postal Operator.

“As I assume this role, I also want to make NIPOST a world class e- commerce and logistics hub,” the PMG said.

She sought the cooperation of the staff and urged them to join her in providing postal services that meet the needs of Nigerians irrespective of their locations.

Odeyemi, while expressing her gratitude to President Bola Tinubu (GCFR), promised to lead NIPOST into a new era of innovation, modernization, and transformation, in line with the president’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda”.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that Odeyemi is an experienced and professional engineer, with over 15 years wealth of knowledge spanning from both public and private sectors in Tech. policy and Government regulatory roles.

She had worked in senior capacities at both state and Federal Government levels .

Odeyemi is also the first female to hold the position since NIPOST came into existence in 1995.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Women Affairs Minister threatens to sue UN over donations received for Nigerians

Women Affairs Minister threatens to sue UN over donations received for Nigerians

NIPOST’s first female Postmaster General assumes office

NIPOST’s first female Postmaster General assumes office

Court sacks Elisha Abbo, declares PDP's Amos Yohanna as Adamawa North senator

Court sacks Elisha Abbo, declares PDP's Amos Yohanna as Adamawa North senator

Falana accuses CBN of collecting ₦3.2tn, printing only ₦402bn new naira notes

Falana accuses CBN of collecting ₦3.2tn, printing only ₦402bn new naira notes

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa