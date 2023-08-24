ADVERTISEMENT
NIMC boss hands over to Coker-Odusote as new DG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Coker-Odusote comes on board with a proven track record in the ICT sector and her sterling performances in various positions of authority.

Bisoye-Coker-Odusote (Credit: Tribune Online)
Bisoye-Coker-Odusote (Credit: Tribune Online)

This was said in a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications NIMC, Kayode Adegoke in Abuja. He handed over the baton of leadership to Coker-Odusote, who has been designated to take over at the end of Aziz’s tenure.

This followed an official announcement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aziz was appointed the Director General of NIMC on Nov. 23, 2015. The NIMC DG was a pioneer staff of the Commission from 2007 and retired in 2014 as Director of Information technology/ Identity Database (IT/IDD).

Upon assumption of office after his election, and eager to find capable hands to man NIMC, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Aziz as DG in November 2015, given his track record, skillset, and experience in the industry.

Aziz’s tenure witnessed the exponential growth of the National Identification Number from seven million records in 2015 to more than 100 million records in the National Identity Database. His tenure witnessed the approval of the new NIMC conditions of service and a new salary scale.

His astute management and transformational leadership style provided an enabling and harmonious work environment for over 4000 staff of the NIMC and a host of other notable achievements. Aziz’s tenure witnessed the opening of over 18,000 NIN enrolment centres in the country from a paltry 700 centres in 2015.

The Commission also expanded its frontier to the Diaspora, with over 500 centres in about 40 countries in the world. The expansion of the National Identity Database also began during its tenure and is still ongoing. In a similar vein, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director General of NIMC.

She is to take over as substantive DG at the expiration of Aziz’s tenure on Nov. 24. Coker-Odusote comes on board with a proven track record in the ICT sector and her sterling performances in various positions of authority would come to bear as she steers the leadership of the NIMC.

News Agency Of Nigeria

