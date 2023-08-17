ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria’s UK Envoy hosts Ohanaeze leaders, seeks continued peace, unity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Iwuanyanwu expressed deep appreciation to the high commissioner for granting the organisation an audience.

Nigeria's UK Envoy hosts Ohanaeze leaders, seeks continued peace, unity. [NAN]
Nigeria’s UK Envoy hosts Ohanaeze leaders, seeks continued peace, unity. [NAN]

In a statement in Lagos on Thursday, Iwuanyanwu said the Nigeria’s envoy hosted them at the high commissioner’s residence in London to dialogue on the promotion of peace and unity in Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu said another purpose of the event was to foster familiarity between the mission’s staff and members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Iwuanyanwu, accompanied by his spouse and other members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, was the guest of honour at the dinner event.

He said: “This is the first time a High Commissioner of Nigeria in the United Kingdom will grant audience to Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“This gathering was the second of such engagement by the high commissioner.

“Also, I urge Nigerian youths to disregard any issue that may incite discord and division in the country.

“Instead, the youths should uphold the leadership principles of the nation’s founding fathers, which promote peaceful coexistence and harmony.

Iwuanyanwu highlighted Nigeria’s potential for prosperity.

He emphasized that with harmony, equity, and fairness, Nigeria could become one of the most prosperous countries in the world due to its abundant human and natural resources.

In his remarks, Ishola emphasised on the significant connections among Nigerian citizens in the United Kingdom, particularly the Igbo community.

The convoy said the connection among citizens was known for its resilience, creativity, and contributions to various fields that enriched the global tapestry of culture and progress.

Ishola reiterated the importance of Nigeria’s unity, stating that it would facilitate stronger alliances with other nations, worldwide.

“This underscores the strong bond within the Nigerian community and the robust diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“I urge the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to continue fostering unity, peace, and camaraderie for the betterment of Nigeria,” he said.

NAN reports that Iwuanyanwu, a politician, businessman, engineer, and philanthropist credits his success to the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This has enabled him to achieve various accomplishments, including his international education.

Iwuanyanwu is a proud recipient of the prestigious German Academic Exchange Scholarship, facilitated by the Federal Government of Germany in 1964, as well as the Africa Student Scholarship in Addis Ababa.

Iwuanyanwu has also been recognized with several national awards, including the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), and Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

He places great importance on peace advocacy and human capital development, particularly in the area of youth empowerment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

