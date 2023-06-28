ADVERTISEMENT
How Nigeria can attract FDI through cultural heritage - Cultural ambassador

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged governors of the 36 states of the federation to set up tourism boards in their states and to provide them with adequate funding to enable them function properly.

Egbudom told newsmen on Wednesday that with the dwindling economy, Nigeria was in dire need of legitimate foreign investment through tourism.

As part of efforts to improve the economic growth of the country, he said, the Igbo in the United States of America will be organising a cultural festival with no fewer than 45,000 persons expected to attend.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Igbo Fest which is the 28th edition, will take place in the U.S state of Minnesota, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11.

Egbudom also called for the use of Nigeria’s cultural diversity and tourism potential to improve the country’s economy.

”It is no longer news that Nigeria was facing the biggest economic challenges arising from diminishing internal revenues and inadequate foreign investments,” he said.

The cultural ambassador said it had become pertinent now more than ever before to look to other sectors such as culture and tourism as oil, which had been the mainstay of the economy was suffering greatly.

“Our diverse cultural heritage has been left untapped for so many years.

“This rich cultural heritage can be harnessed to bring investment to Nigeria.

“Foreigners are usually excited with our cultural heritage, dressing and our food.”

He said that Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage was an area that the federal, states, local government areas and private entities could take advantage of to improve the economy.

The ambassador said that it was part of efforts to showcase the country’s rich culture and tourism potential that the Ummune Cultural Association was organising an Igbo Festival in Minnesota, United States.

”Nigeria now has the opportunity to showcase our rich and diverse cultural heritage that will definitely promote our tourism potential.”

He said that one of the highpoints of the festival would be a beauty pageant to crown the Ada and Okoro of Igbo in America.

He also said there would also be a Lecture with a theme: “Promoting Cultural diversity in IgboFest Celebration with focus on understanding other cultures”.

He urged governors of the 36 states of the federation to set up tourism boards in their states and to provide them with adequate funding to enable them function properly.

