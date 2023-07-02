ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria’s internal reforms will make it a world player – Obanikoro

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obanikoro, a former Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture in Lagos state, was also in the federal executive council as Minister of State for Defence.

Ex-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro
Ex-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro stated this in an interview after a visit to Tinubu on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that a nation receives the respect and recognition it deserved at the international community only through its internal policies and programmes.

The statesman, however, called on Nigerians not to expect a quick fix to the various challenges and trials due to the current efforts at reviving the country, saying good things don't come easy.

“When President Tinubu came in as governor in Lagos in 1999 and embarked on reforming the state’s economy, a lot of people were sceptical. About after six months after the whole of Lagos was with us. The same scenario will play out soon in the country.

“Your strength overseas is actually derived from home. The stronger you are at home the better you are outside. Nobody will respect you if you are not strong at home.

“Some of the decisions Asiwaju has taken in the last one month has shown that he is ready to play with the international community and this has earned a good review from major players.

“As a former commissioner under him, I have a first hand knowledge of his ability as a good administrator. The auditor in him always have better part of him. That aspect of him is what bring out what is extraordinary in him,” he said.

Obanikoro, a former Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture in Lagos state, was in the federal executive council as Minister of State for Defence and later appointed as High Commissioner to Ghana.

“We are talking about paucity of dollars now, he has fashioned out a way to overcome it. While we are saying where is he going to get the funds, wait in a few months now you will see the stability in our currency,” he stressed.

