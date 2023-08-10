Nigeria’s economy will bounce back under Tinubu, Presidential aide

Gumel said this when he received a team of officials from the Fidelity Bank plc led by the Executive Director, Northern Directorate, Hassan Imam on a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the President was aware of the hardship being faced by Nigerians under his administration.

“I appeal for patience with the present government as the president is doing everything to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians.

“The president is yet to clock 100 days in office but he has reeled out several measures to tackle the economic challenges the country was faced with.

“As we are all aware, he has constituted committees with specific assignments and timelines, also the presentation of list of nominees to the National Assembly within 60 days as stipulated by law, indicates he is here to work.

“Now that the confirmation has been transmitted to the presidency by the senate, I believe the economy will soon bounce back with all ministers at work,” he said.

Gumel expressed appreciation for the visit, saying it was a call for greater hard work.

“The visit is one of many others that have spurred me to continue to work for national development,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to continue to work with the present government to reposition the economy and give Nigeria its pride of place.

Earlier speaking, Imam, who led the team, said that the visit was to congratulate Gumel on his appointment as SSA to the President on National Assembly Matters.

He said that the appointment was well deserved looking at the Gumel’s track record in nation building.