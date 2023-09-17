Nigeria's best economic period was under Obasanjo - El-Rufai

Obasanjo was Nigeria's president for two uninterrupted terms between 1999 - when the country returned to democratic rule - and 2007.

El-Rufai, who served in various capacities in the former President's administration, including as a minister, said Nigeria's economy reached an all-time peak between 2003 and 2007.

The former Governor made this known during a session at the Africa In the World conference in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on Friday, September 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

El-Rufai, who spoke on the need for proper planning to aid the economic growth of any country, said Nigeria could achieve the said landmark because it returned to “proper integrated planning and we also got lucky.”

“We have a planning commission in Nigeria but it has not been as effective.

“If you look at Nigeria’s economic trajectory, the most successful four to five-year period of economic growth, job creation, and reduced inflation was the period of the second term of President Obasanjo in 2003 to 2007, when for the first time, the country went back into proper integrated planning and we also got lucky,” he said.

The former governor added, “Oil prices began to rise but we did not waste the windfall because we had planned. We had an excess crude account (ECA) that was based on fiscal rule that any surpluses above a certain benchmark price of crude oil goes to that savings account.

“And with that, we were able to get rid of all our foreign debt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

El-Rufai further noted that Nigeria's fiscal vigour was at its best in 2007, so much so that the country insulated itself from the global financial crisis that struck in 2008.

“Nigeria did not feel anything,” he continued.