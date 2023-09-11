ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians will get upgraded healthcare from President Tinubu - Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister added that Tinubu will prioritise healthcare as a fundamental human rights.

Healthcare services (Credit: iStock)
Healthcare services (Credit: iStock)

Alausa gave the assurance in Abuja while addressing newsmen on the Renewed Hope for Nigeria’s Health and Social Welfare. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the event followed the ministerial briefing by various agencies and departments under the ministry.

The minister of state said that President Tinubu will prioritise healthcare as a fundamental human rights. Alausa said that the president made the same health commitment in Lagos state and the state became the best-performing state.

He said a report by McKinsey institute for business and economics research, showed that Nigeria had made some progress in tackling non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The minister of state said the ministry has decided to work on governance-accountability.

We will begin to digitalise our healthcare system. Without data, we cannot achieve much.

“We want to make sure that our data gathering is validated and trusted and can be used to deliver healthcare to the Nigerians.

“We are going to roll out a national electronic medical record at all tertiary hospitals that will come under the platform. We will further convince states to come in. This will reduce the cost of care.

“We will be different in the way we regulate our facilities. We have to hold our health facilities, physicians, nurses etc. accountable when things go wrong,” he said.

He said that the ministry would be working to rejig the research institutions in the country to work collaboratively.

We have a lot of professors without enough resources to support their work.

“We will unleash our clinical research. We will put more money into research which will make us more dependent on our pharmaceuticals,” he assured.

NAN reports that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Health is a comprehensive plan that seeks to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s healthcare system and improve access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians.

The agenda focuses on four key areas: improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare funding, expanding healthcare coverage, and enhancing healthcare quality.

To achieve these goals, Tinubu’s agenda proposes a range of policy initiatives, including increasing the budget allocation for healthcare, investing in healthcare infrastructure, and expanding the coverage of the National Health Insurance Authority(NHIA).

Tinubu’s agenda also emphasises the need to address the shortage of healthcare professionals in the country, particularly in rural areas, by increasing training opportunities and incentivizing healthcare workers to work in underserved areas.

Additionally, the agenda calls for increased investment in health education and awareness campaigns, to promote healthy behaviours and prevent the spread of diseases.

The president’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Health represents a comprehensive and ambitious plan to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s healthcare system and to improve the health and well-being of all Nigerians.

