ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms and rain across States for 3 days

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents are urged to avoid flood-prone areas because of the high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours.

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms and rain across States for 3 days [iStock]
Nigerians to experience thunderstorms and rain across States for 3 days [iStock]

Recommended articles

NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kaduna, Taraba and Bauchi States during the morning hours.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States later in the day.

“Over the North Central region, intermittent rains are expected over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau states during the morning hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later in the day, thunderstorms/intermittent rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa and Kogi States.

“During the morning hours, Cloudy skies are anticipated over the southern region,’’ NiMet stated.

The agency expected intermittent rains over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Taraba state in the morning hours on Tuesday.

“In the afternoon to evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna, Kebbi, Gombe and Yobe States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the North Central region, intermittent rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau and Nasarawa States during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms/rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau states,’’ it said.

NiMet forecasts intermittent rains over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States with slim prospects of drizzle over some parts of the southern region during the morning hours.

The agency predicted intermittent rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

“On Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna State in the morning period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Adamawa, Taraba and Kebbi States.

“Over the North Central region, intermittent rains are anticipated over parts of Niger, Benue, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours,’’ the agency added.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms and moderate rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa States during the afternoon and evening hours. It predicted intermittent rains over the southern region with slim prospects of drizzle over a few places in the region.

NiMet urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas because of the high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should, therefore, take adequate precautions, and adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Public and Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms and rain across States for 3 days

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms and rain across States for 3 days

Akwa Ibom Govt to begin wage talks with Labour after receiving adjustment circular

Akwa Ibom Govt to begin wage talks with Labour after receiving adjustment circular

UNICROSS unions begin 3-day warning strike over unmet workers' demands

UNICROSS unions begin 3-day warning strike over unmet workers' demands

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

Legal experts back Court's decision to restrict FCT protests to MKO stadium

Legal experts back Court's decision to restrict FCT protests to MKO stadium

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s Kogi election appeal

Supreme Court reserves judgment on Ajaka’s Kogi election appeal

Akpabio, lawmakers respond to latest update on presidential jet purchase

Akpabio, lawmakers respond to latest update on presidential jet purchase

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu unveils CNG buses in Abuja on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Tinubu unveils CNG buses, vows to satisfy Nigerians' demands on transportation

Student writing WASSCE WAEC

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon [NAN]

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Nigerian youths [Businessday NG]

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security