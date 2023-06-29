ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Nigerians should be hopeful of greater, prosperous nation under Tinubu' – Ladoja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prominent Ibadan politician, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, has urged Nigerians to be hopeful of a greater and more prosperous Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu.

Prominent Ibadan politician, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja,
Prominent Ibadan politician, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja,

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that both Ladoja and Tinubu were senators on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the aborted Third Republic.

Ladoja, who doubles as the the Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, praised Tinubu for a good start and expressed support for all the decisions his administration had made so far. He urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the government, noting that Tinubu, irrespective of his perceived shortcomings, would make a difference.

Ladoja said that things might be difficult initially but hard decisions needed to be taken before Nigerians could expect succour.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the new government, abundance will start coming in. It may look difficult, but hard decisions have to be taken before we can expect succour.

“I am in support of the decisions taken so far by the Federal Government because we need to readjust and rejig Nigeria. It is not a question of palliatives but how to redistribute wealth,” he said.

Ladoja said that most of the issues being tackled by Tinubu now were things people had complained about to former President Muhammadu Buhari without any response from him. The former governor said that Nigeria would be better if corruption was eradicated and expressed optimism that Tinubu knew what he was doing.

If we take away corruption, we don’t need to police the people before they police themselves.

“We don’t need to police the borders again because of petroleum products smuggled across our borders if Nigeria is getting money that is due to it and there is no subsidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is now left for Benin Republic and other neighbouring countries to collect their taxes from those who bring the products into their country,” he said.

Ladoja said that governance would become easier while everything would become liberal with enough room created for competition.

The former governor supported the government for investigating the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

He said everyone must be accountable to the people.

I hope the APC will be strong enough to face the issues of cleansing the Augean stable. Emefiele ought to have been sacked from the time he made moves to contest the presidency,” Ladoja said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed confidence that Tinubu understood how to create a liberal and competitive market considering his private sector background. He said that his relationship with Gov. Seyi Makinde was very cordial, adding that there was nothing like a clash of interests before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

Muslim community in Bayelsa endorses Gov. Diri’s re-election bid

Muslim community in Bayelsa endorses Gov. Diri’s re-election bid

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023