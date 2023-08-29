Nigerians relieved as Cameroon stops release of water from Ladgo Dam

The release of water from the dam since Monday, August 14, 2023, had triggered fear of widespread flooding in 11 states in Nigeria.

But in a press briefing on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the Federal Government disclosed that the management of the dam has stopped the release of water from the dam.

Clement Nze, the Director-General of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency explained that in Nigeria, the month of June is the beginning of a new hydrological year in the River Niger Basin which covers nine other countries.

According to Eze, Nigeria is downstream of all the countries in this basin. The countries include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Niger.

He said, “The months of July, August September and October of every year signify periods of heavy rainfall, flooding and flood disasters in most parts of the country. The Lagdo Dam is located on the Benue River In the Niger Basin.

“The Cameroonian authorities commenced the release of water from Lagdo Dam by 10.10 a.m. on August 14, 2023. This was communicated to the DG of NIHSA on August 23, 2023, by the Cameroonian hydrologist in charge of the dam.

“However, by 5.46 pm yesterday, August 28, 2023, the hydrologist in charge of the dam notified the Director-General of NIHSA that they stopped spilling water by 11.00 am that same yesterday,”