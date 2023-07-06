ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians our largest international students population — American university

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sargent said that race had never been a part of the application process for the institution and its demographics was already a little bit different than most American universities.

Nigerians our largest international students population — American university. [studyusa]
Nigerians our largest international students population — American university. [studyusa]

Recommended articles

Sargent said this on Wednesday, during a virtual university showcase, organised by the EducationUSA section of the U.S. mission in Nigeria to explore the different educational opportunities available to students in U.S. institutions.

He said that the university, located in Carrollton city, had students from 63 different countries, including many from Nigeria, noting that the current president for the International Student Club was a Nigerian.

According to him, the university prides itself on the educational quality it provides to students and has students who come from different backgrounds and many different experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sargent said that after studying, over 70 per cent of international students left West Georgia with some career experience in the form of either working on campus, or with off campus internships.

“We do have nine different research centers on campus and enhance the technology in our classrooms considerably.

“The university also focuses on providing a good interaction opportunity with professors with about a 19 to one student to faculty ratio, which is quite good for America.”

He said that a lot of international students were unaware of their eligibility for study abroad opportunities, adding that, the university had such programmes especially at the undergraduate level.

According to him, the university is a low cost option with an average of 12,000 to 16,000 dollars as cost of tuition for international students and other scholarships students can apply for to cover costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the recent Supreme Court ruling on diversity, Sargent said the decision would not have much of an impact on the university’s international students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that U.S. colleges and universities could no longer use race as a specific basis in admissions.

Sargent said that race had never been a part of the application process for the institution and its demographics was already a little bit different than most American universities, noting that, it was a diverse university.

He also said that the university was best suited for students who were independent, strong academically and looking for an affordable opportunity.

“Our top three unique aspects are that we are a rural campus with small class sizes but a larger campus as a whole, so it gives you a great opportunity to develop leadership skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have lots of clubs and activities where students can be leaders and the financial aspect is also important for some students.

“University of West Georgia is one of the affordable options for students and we offer great scholarship opportunities which makes it a stellar option for students on a budget,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

18,000 Cameroonian refugees undergo UN verification in Cross River

18,000 Cameroonian refugees undergo UN verification in Cross River

Nigerians our largest international students population — American university

Nigerians our largest international students population — American university

FG threatens sanctions against PoS agents over price fixing

FG threatens sanctions against PoS agents over price fixing

Your job is to observe, not investigate, Keyamo slams EU over polls report

Your job is to observe, not investigate, Keyamo slams EU over polls report

I'll beg JAMB to pardon you if you say the truth, ex-Minister tells Mmesoma

I'll beg JAMB to pardon you if you say the truth, ex-Minister tells Mmesoma

Early childhood education project topics for final-year students

Early childhood education project topics for final-year students

1st batch of Kwara pilgrims arrives home from Hajj

1st batch of Kwara pilgrims arrives home from Hajj

How telecoms investment in Nigeria has grown - NCC

How telecoms investment in Nigeria has grown - NCC

LG retiree gets car, ₦10m as retirement gifts

LG retiree gets car, ₦10m as retirement gifts

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma