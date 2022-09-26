Nigerians in darkness as national grid collapses for the 8th time in 2022

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have informed consumers that the national grid collapsed at 10:51 am.

The grid suffered another collapse at a time Nigerians were praising distribution companies over improved power supply across the country.

In a statement on Monday, Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), said the collapse of the grid is responsible for the power outage currently being experienced across the country.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51 am today, 26th September 2022. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

Also confirming the development, Benin Electricity Distribution Company EPlc (BEDC) in a statement said the system breakdown has caused disruption of power supply to its customers in Delta, Edo, and Ondo.

The statement reads: “The Management of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) regrets to notify its customers within its franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo of a system collapse which occurred today, 26th September 2022 at 10:51hrs,”

“As a result of this development, all our feeders are out of supply and this has caused disruption of power supply to our esteemed customers across these coverage areas.

“We plead for your kind understanding over the situation and assure that supply will be normalised in due course immediately the system is restored.”