Nigerians in darkness as national grid collapses again

Bayo Wahab

Some electricity distribution companies have confirmed the collapse of the national grid.

Nigeria's national grid keeps collapsing, throwing the nation into darkness [Arise]
Nigeria's national grid keeps collapsing, throwing the nation into darkness [Arise]

The grid collapsed some minutes before 7:00 pm and some electricity distribution companies have confirmed the development.

While informing its customers about the abrupt power failure, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company in a statement said the loss of supply currently being experienced across its network is due to the “general system collapse that occurred at 18:48 hours today, 14th October 2024.”

“Consequently, due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo,” the EEDC said.

Also notifying its customers about the grid collapse, the Abuja Disco assured them that power would be restored soon.

The company said, “Dear Valued Customer, Please be informed that the power outage being experienced is due to a system failure from the national grid at 6:58 pm today, affecting the power supply to our franchise areas.

“Rest assured, we are working with the relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon as the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your understanding.”

Kano Disco confirms the fall of the national grid.
Kano Disco confirms the fall of the national grid.
Similarly, the Head of Corporate Communications of Kano Disco, Sani Bala Sani, in a statement said the company’s inability to distribute electricity was due to “a system disturbance which occurred at 06:48 pm today.”

The company appealed to its customers and also urged them to be vigilant in safeguarding electricity infrastructure from vandals.

The last collapse happened in July. This is the eighth time the national grid will collapse in 2024.

