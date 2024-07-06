ADVERTISEMENT
Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024

Nurudeen Shotayo

Some DisCos across the country have confirmed the national grid collapse in messages sent to customers on Saturday evening.

The development was confirmed in a notice sent out on Saturday by Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications at Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

The notice stated the national grid suffered a system collapse around 15:09 hours on Saturday.

As a result, the bulk electricity supply from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) National Control Centre has been disrupted.

EEDC has blamed the development for the loss of power supply in the Southeast states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company wishes to inform its esteemed customers of a general system collapse which occurred at 15:09 hours today, 6th July 2024. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre, Osogbo,” read the notice.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

