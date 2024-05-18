ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians comply as FG begins sale of e-tags at airports

News Agency Of Nigeria

Francis Ajaguna, Head of Public Affairs at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), told NAN that many people came to the airport and bought the tags.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, FAAN said that the sale of the tags aligned with a presidential directive approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to it, the meeting mandated that all the users of federal airports across the country ought to pay charges at the gates.

” FAAN’s Commercial Department confirms that it has started issuing the e-tags and people are buying them,” he said.

