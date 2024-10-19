ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians call for sack of grid managers over repeated collapse

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Saturday notified its customers of the system failure that occurred on the grid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the grid had collapsed on Monday and power was only restored on Tuesday.

The collapse on Saturday is the second within a week and the seventh in 2024.

The consumers residing in Kuje, Area 10, Gwagwalada and environs made the call while reacting to the incessant grid collapses.

They told NAN that they were tired of hearing about the grid collapsing every time and urged the government to sack those managing it.

Bisi Afolabi, residing in Kuje said that he believed those managing the grid were not capable of doing the job.

According to him, since the grid keeps collapsing often, the government should sack those in charge of the grid and employ those who are competent to manage it.

On his part, Samuel Maduka, a barber also residing in Kuje said that he was disappointed in the people managing the grid.

Maduka said that the grid collapsed on Monday and people were yet to recover from that and it is happening again on Saturday.

”Government should look at the issue of incessant grid collapses and do something about this. If it means sacking everyone in charge to get it right so be it."

Solomon Oche, a printer at UTC Area 10, told NAN that the embarrassment caused by the frequent collapse of the grid was too much.

Oche said that until the government took action by sanctioning those in charge of the maintenance of the grid, the country would not get it right.

Uduak Essien, a cold room owner in Gwagwalada, said that she does not know why the grid keeps collapsing every time.

Essien said that despite the huge money that had been spent on the power sector, “the grid is still collapsing,” she lamented.

”If the people in charge do not know the job, they should be sacked so that those who can maintain the grid properly will be brought in,” she said.

The company attributed the power outage experienced in its franchise area to a system failure from the National Grid.

The notification on its Twitter handle said that the grid experienced a system failure at about 8.16 a.m. on Saturday affecting the power supply to its franchise area.

