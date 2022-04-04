Nigerians back Sheikh Nuru Khalid over his suspension for 'anti-government' sermon

The Muslim cleric in the sermon had criticized the government over killings in Nigeria, advising Nigerians not to vote for leaders who cannot guarantee the safety of lives and properties during the 2023 general election.

The Imam, in the sermon, had hinted at some measures that the electorate should devise should the authorities fail to protect their lives.

He said, “Nigerian masses should resort to only one term which is – protect our lives, we will come out to vote; let us be killed, we will not come out to vote, since it’s only elections that you people know”.

However, in the message Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau , the chairman of the mosque committee, sent to BBC Hausa Service, the committee suspended the embattled imam over his sermon that it deemed ‘inciting public outrage’.

The statement read, “I am informing you that you have been suspended from leading prayers in the Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque from today being April 2nd, 2022 until further notice.

“The decision was taken out of the inciting Friday sermon you delivered on April 1st, 2022; where you advised people not to vote come 2023 general elections unless politicians respond to some critical questions.

"You should have advised them to vote out those that transgress the Almighty and breach people’s social contract as well as the state”.

Many Nigerians have commended the Imam for speaking truth to power, however, the steering committee of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque accused Khalid of “inciting” the electorate against politicians.

Some Nigerians on social media have condemned the action of the mosque committee, describing the suspension as an “oppression”.

While calling for the reinstatement of the Imam, they urged Khalid not to be intimidated.