‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

The association lamented that Nigerians are suffering due to the removal of fuel subsidy by the President on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The religious body maintained that the country “is becoming a living hell as prices of food, transportation and other essential commodities have gone up beyond the reach of the poor masses.”

This is contained in a communique signed by the Northern CAN’s Public Relations Officer, Chaplain Gilbert Jechonia on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The body also called on Nigerians not to relent in their prayers, for the unity and stability of the country regardless of the poverty in Nigeria.

The communique reads in part, “The meeting called on President Bola Tinubu to do everything humanly possible to address the issue of food crisis in the land.

“The free fall of the Naira to Dollar and other foreign currency is a threat that the government must address for the good of our economy.

“The meeting also commended the government for taking steps to cushion the effect of the removal of Petrol subsidy by way of providing palliative.

“However, it is our considered opinion that the provision of such palliatives is not a lasting solution to the hardship being faced by the masses.”

“There is mass poverty and hunger in the land, many Nigerians are barely struggling to make ends meet.

CAN said many businesses have collapsed as a result of the harsh economic situation in the country.