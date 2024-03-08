ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu marketed Buhari to Nigerians, can't excuse himself from his failures - Farotimi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Farotimi asked Nigerians to brace up for tougher economic times ahead due to the removal of petrol subsidies and other Tinubu policies.

President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari
President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari

Lawyer and human rights activist Dele Farotimi has said President Bola Tinubu cannot separate himself from the failure of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Recommended articles

Tinubu and Buhari joined forces together in 2013 to form the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the former campaigned vigorously for the latter’s emergence in the 2015 presidential election.

On May 29, 2023, the former Lagos State Governor took the presidential baton from his fellow party man.

Even though Tinubu has been very cautious not to single out his predecessor for blame, many of his cabinet members have claimed that the prevailing socio-economic and security challenges in the country are a result of misgovernance under Buhari's eight-year rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, as far as Farotimi is concerned, the incumbent President is as guilty for the current happenings in the country as his predecessor.

Speaking as a guest on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television on Friday, March 8, 2024, the activist recalled that Tinubu actively marketed Buhari to Nigerians in the buildup to the 2015 general, therefore should share a part of his failures.

“The evidence of the last nine months is unimpeachable and cannot be denied. I know that the convenient excuse is that Buhari had damaged it (Nigeria) and he (Tinubu) is repairing it but who brought Buhari? Who was the chief marketer of Buhari in 2014/2015 when the ‘Change’ lie was sold to Nigerians?” Farotimi queried.

Meanwhile, the lawyer lamented that the Tinubu government has done nothing to give Nigerians any hope of positive expectations.

Instead, he urged Nigerians to brace for more challenges beyond the economic hardship occasioned by the petrol subsidy removal and reforms in the forex exchange market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am going to be 56 years old this year and in my entire lifetime, we have never been far away from greatness than we are today. The future of Nigeria appears bleak than it has ever been in my entire lifetime,” he said of Nigeria's future.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

ECOWAS expresses fears, says West Africa under present danger of terrorism

ECOWAS expresses fears, says West Africa under present danger of terrorism

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Troops raid, destroy last IPOB stronghold in Imo

Troops raid, destroy last IPOB stronghold in Imo

Soludo appoints Osun man, 17 others as permanent secretaries in Anambra

Soludo appoints Osun man, 17 others as permanent secretaries in Anambra

Tinubu marketed Buhari to Nigerians, can't excuse himself from his failures - Farotimi

Tinubu marketed Buhari to Nigerians, can't excuse himself from his failures - Farotimi

Nigerians will smile again under Tinubu - Edun

Nigerians will smile again under Tinubu - Edun

Mourners line the road as Wigwe, wife, son's remains arrive in Rivers for burial

Mourners line the road as Wigwe, wife, son's remains arrive in Rivers for burial

10 African countries with the cheapest Netflix monthly subscriptions

10 African countries with the cheapest Netflix monthly subscriptions

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Nigerian students want FG to control prices of goods

Nigerian students want Federal Government to control prices of goods

Pastor advises youths not to wait for govt, use social media for business

Pastor advises youths not to wait for govt, use social media for business