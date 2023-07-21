ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian workers are critical players toward wealth creation – NLC

News Agency Of Nigeria

NLC president, Joe Ajaero. [newsexpressngr]
The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made the call in a statement on Friday, following the closing of the 2023 Rain School of the congress.

The event held in Uyo from July 17 to July 21.

Ajaero said that the coalition would include the suffering, oppressed and deprived.

“Hunger and poverty transcend ethnic and religious boundaries, and it is our collective and, indeed, civic duty to save ourselves and nation from the clutches of unfavourable policies,” he said.

The labour leader urged Nigerians to provide good leadership in their various spheres of influence.

“We have all spent a fruitful week learning new skills and getting empowered.

“The struggles are for a more humane and inclusive globe, where workers will no longer be seen as appendages, but as critical players toward greater wealth creation and development,“ he said.

Ajaero urged participants of the school to impart the lessons they learnt, on others.

He also urged them to apply the lessons to changing their environments for better.

“Be worthy ambassadors of this school, and let the light that has been lit in you here shine brightly wherever you go and in whatever you do,” he added.

