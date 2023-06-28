ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Are Nigerian politicians, judges about to get a 114% salary raise?

Samson Toromade

The approval or rejection of the 114% salary raise proposal rests in the hands of President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu is under pressure to reject a proposal that would raise his salary and that of other public officers by 114% [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu is under pressure to reject a proposal that would raise his salary and that of other public officers by 114% [Presidency]

Recommended articles

One of those functions is to determine the salaries and allowances appropriate for political office holders including the president, vice-president, governors, deputy governors, ministers, commissioners, legislators, judicial officers and other public officers.

The RMAFC recently caused nationwide outrage following revelations it plans to increase the salaries of public officers by 114%.

ADVERTISEMENT
Many public office holders are potential beneficiaries of the RMAFC's salary review [Presidency]
Many public office holders are potential beneficiaries of the RMAFC's salary review [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

The RMAFC has been trying to review the salaries of public officers since the last successful one in 2007.

In 2009, President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua ordered the agency to cut down the salaries of public officers due to falling government revenue amid an economic crisis. The president forwarded the agency's proposal to the National Assembly for approval, but he died in May 2009, and his successor, President Goodluck Jonathan, didn’t press on the issue which subsequently died.

President Muhammadu Buhari ordered another review when he assumed office in 2015, but his office never received a final proposal, according to the RMAFC.

The agency has attempted to review the salaries of public officers ever since, a process that should take place every five years, without much success.

ADVERTISEMENT
RMAFC chairman, Mohammed Bello Shehu (left), shakes hands with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) during his inauguration in August 2022 [Presidency]
RMAFC chairman, Mohammed Bello Shehu (left), shakes hands with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) during his inauguration in August 2022 [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

President Buhari swore in Mohammed Bello Shehu as the new chairman of the RMAFC in August 2022.

A review of the salaries of public officers immediately emerged as one of his most pressing concerns.

The official said in multiple interviews that the current structure allowed directors of agencies to earn more in basic salaries than the president, a structure he itched to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said he was concerned the last review was 16 years ago and needed to be updated to align with present economic realities.

Hassan Usman, a federal commissioner of the RMAFC, has explained how the agency conducted an upward review of salaries for public officers [Arise TV]
Hassan Usman, a federal commissioner of the RMAFC, has explained how the agency conducted an upward review of salaries for public officers [Arise TV] Pulse Nigeria

During an interview on June 21, 2023, Hassan Usman, an RMAFC federal commissioner, noted that the review was based on two factors.

He said, "The consumer price index (CPI) from 2008 to 2022 has increased scientifically by 371%. We (also) engaged in public hearings, went to all geopolitical zones, and had consultations with stakeholders, government and the private sector, airing and harnessing views on what increment is fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These two indices — the public hearing, which is subjective, and the CPI, which is objective — were combined, aggregated and it ran up to over 200%. Based on that, we arrived at 114%."

The current pay package for the office of the president was approved in 2007 [RMAFC]
The current pay package for the office of the president was approved in 2007 [RMAFC] Pulse Nigeria

If you apply the 114% increment to the president's current annual salary, it goes up from ₦‎3.5 million to ₦‎7.5 million; for the Senate President, from ₦‎2.5 million to ₦‎5.3 million; and for the Chief Justice of Nigeria, from ₦‎3.4 million to ₦‎7.2 million.

The increment would also naturally improve their allowances which are set as a percentage of their basic salaries. These allowances, like the furniture allowance for ministers, can be as high as 300% of the basic salary.

ADVERTISEMENT
President Bola Tinubu has a big decision to make regarding the pay packages of public officers [Tribune]
President Bola Tinubu has a big decision to make regarding the pay packages of public officers [Tribune] Pulse Nigeria

Many other details about the proposed review are still unknown because the report isn’t public, but the proposal isn’t yet law.

For the new salaries to be implemented, the RMAFC must submit the proposal to the president who can approve or reject it. If he approves it, he'll send an executive bill to the National Assembly to also approve or reject. Only when the executive and legislative arms publicly approve this proposal can it become law.

Usman said the RMAFC has submitted the proposal to the president’s office, but his spokesperson, Dele Alake, said last week he has received nothing.

Whenever he receives the report, the approval or rejection of the proposal rests in the president’s hands.

ADVERTISEMENT
Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ohanaeze moves to unify Igbo culture, cautions against unauthorised statements

Ohanaeze moves to unify Igbo culture, cautions against unauthorised statements

Gov Abiodun urges Nigerians to support Tinubu’s reforms

Gov Abiodun urges Nigerians to support Tinubu’s reforms

Gen. Abdulsalami, Niger deputy governor task Nigerians on peace

Gen. Abdulsalami, Niger deputy governor task Nigerians on peace

IBEDC promises good service during sallah holidays

IBEDC promises good service during sallah holidays

NDLEA decries high rate of drug abuse in Abia

NDLEA decries high rate of drug abuse in Abia

Are Nigerian politicians, judges about to get a 114% salary raise?

Are Nigerian politicians, judges about to get a 114% salary raise?

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

FG will address infrastructure deficit, youth restiveness — Shettima

FG will address infrastructure deficit, youth restiveness — Shettima

Peter Obi, Chimamanda, Dangote, others attend US 247th independence celebration

Peter Obi, Chimamanda, Dangote, others attend US 247th independence celebration

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

I went off script to announce subsidy removal on inauguration day - Tinubu