Tinubu receives proposal to raise salary of politicians, judges by 114%

The agency commenced a review of the remuneration of the officers last year, and has proposed the increment after a 15-year gap since the last review.

The proposal has caused outrage across the country, especially in light of the economic struggles of many Nigerians — struggles that have become more straining since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

While defending the increment in an Arise TV interview on Wednesday, June 21, Hassan Usman, an RMAFC federal commissioner, noted that the review was a well-considered process.

He said, "The consumer price index (CPI) from 2008 to 2022 has increased scientifically by 371%, but we didn't review these salaries by 371%. We engaged in public hearing, went to all geopolitical zones, had consultations with stakeholders, government and private sector, airing and harnessing views on what increment is fair.

"These two indices — the public hearing, which is subjective, and the CPI, which is objective — were combined, aggregated and it ran up to over 200%. Based on that, we arrived at 114%."

Usman remained adamant that the review is fair for the beneficiaries because they've made sacrifices for the greater good of the country. He noted that the RMAFC is obligated to review their pay packages every five years but failed to do so for 15 years.

The official said it was unfair to compare the situation to that of civil servants whom the RMAFC is not constitutionally responsible for.

"The CPI is affecting everybody, but the salaries for civil servants have been reviewed within the 15 years that the salaries of public office holders haven't been reviewed. So, if it is going to be done now, let it be genuine, realistic, and meaningful," he appealed.

RMAFC has sent proposal to Tinubu

The RMAFC's proposal is in four volumes comprising the Federal Government and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); State and Local Governments; the judiciary; and the legislature.

The proposal still has a long way to go before it is implemented as it requires approvals at the federal and state executive and legislative levels, but the process is already underway.

"We've submitted the recommendations for the Federal Government and FCT to the office of Mr President. He's going to take them to the National Assembly.

"Those for the states will be legislated upon by the state Houses of Assembly," Usman announced.

If the proposal reaches final approval, President Tinubu's current annual basic salary would increase from ₦‎3.5 million to ₦‎7.5 million. The same applies to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whose salary would increase from his current ₦‎2.5 million to ₦‎5.3 million.

Even though the allowances of the officers are unaffected by the review, they'll also naturally increase as they're set percentages against the basic salary. If approved, the implementation of the proposed salary is backdated to commence from January 1, 2023.