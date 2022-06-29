Nigerian pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Makura told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia that the deceased had no record of ailment before departing from Nigeria.

“The deceased had no medical history as at the time of departure to the Holy Land and we are together in Madinah. The pilgrim took ill two days ago.

“She was first taken to the National Hajj Commission’s Hospital in Makkah and later transferred to the King Abdulaziz Hospital where she passed on. The family was duly informed of the death.