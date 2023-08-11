ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS

News Agency Of Nigeria

CNS stated that the use of AI was significantly transforming the maritime industry, adding that the Nigerian navy was embracing it to improve the availability of ships towards enhancing operational effectiveness.

Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS
Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS

Recommended articles

Ogalla said this during the presentation of a paper by navy participants of National Defence College (NDC) Course 31, entitled “Artificial Intelligence and Ship Maintenance: Strategic Options for the Nigerian Navy by 2035”.

The CNS said that the use of AI was significantly transforming the maritime industry, adding that the Nigerian navy was embracing it to improve the availability of ships towards enhancing operational effectiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that ships were increasingly becoming sophisticated with advancement in technology and incorporation of AI and other emerging technologies in their construction. According to him, the Nigerian navy must continue to adopt and integrate these technologies in order to maintain a competitive edge during operations.

Ogalla said the paper was timely as it would invigorate the navy’s consciousness towards AI and other emerging technologies and their implication for operational effectiveness. He commended the participants for their efforts at drafting a roadmap for transforming the navy’s maintenance system into an AI-compliant system.

He similarly applauded their novel suggestion of the use of the In-Transit-Hull cleaning that would save the navy a lot of foreign exchange from docking ships for hull cleaning.

In his remarks, the Commandant of NDC, Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, said the presentation by the participants was an annual event under the college’s higher management of defence package.

Olotu said the choice of the 2023 topic was deliberate considering that AI was an emerging technology that could enhance the capabilities and efficiency of navy in various aspects such as ships systems, weapons, networks and command and control, which makes the participants’ research work very germane.

ADVERTISEMENT

He therefore asserted that the strategies proffered by the participants would enhance the navy’s capabilities and operations, in line with Nigeria’s security objectives. The commandant added that the college would continue to support the navy in its efforts to ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

NGO advocates laws to protect adolescent girls’ rights to curb child marriage

NGO advocates laws to protect adolescent girls’ rights to curb child marriage

BREAKING: Pat Utomi reveals battle with prostate cancer

BREAKING: Pat Utomi reveals battle with prostate cancer

African Union supports ECOWAS response to coup in Niger

African Union supports ECOWAS response to coup in Niger

Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS

Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS

NCC donates multi-million naira Virtual Examination Centre to MAPOLY

NCC donates multi-million naira Virtual Examination Centre to MAPOLY

Cross River promises to partner with FRSC on mass transit scheme

Cross River promises to partner with FRSC on mass transit scheme

Uzodinma bans unauthorised levy collection, task forces in Imo

Uzodinma bans unauthorised levy collection, task forces in Imo

Tax, vital tool for economic development – ODIRS boss

Tax, vital tool for economic development – ODIRS boss

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman