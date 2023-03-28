Nigerian doctors trained for ₦48k per session - Ngige

This is in contrast to Europe and America, where medical students pay €80,000 euros and above per session to acquire the same education.

Ngige made these remarks during a State House briefing on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Abuja.

Ngige calls out Nigerian medical workers

The minister accused medical professionals who leave the country to work abroad of ingratitude and a lack of commitment to nation-building.

He stated that their counterparts in Europe and America access loans to get trained as medical personnel, and some keep paying back such loans even after graduation.

Ngige also revealed that some of the so-called Nigerians going abroad end up coming back home to establish quality healthcare hospitals in Lagos and Abuja, which other citizens now access.

Responding to a question on why it is always difficult for the government to nip public sector workers' crises in the bud before it snowballs into a strike, Ngige said his ministry has been able to successfully stop about 4,000 labour disputes.

He added that the ministry has been quite proactive, contrary to the opinions held by many Nigerians.

