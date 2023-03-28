ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian doctors trained for ₦48k per session - Ngige

Ima Elijah

The minister has accused medical professionals who leave the country to work abroad of ingratitude.

Chris Ngige.
Chris Ngige.

This is in contrast to Europe and America, where medical students pay €80,000 euros and above per session to acquire the same education.

Ngige made these remarks during a State House briefing on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Abuja.

The minister accused medical professionals who leave the country to work abroad of ingratitude and a lack of commitment to nation-building.

He stated that their counterparts in Europe and America access loans to get trained as medical personnel, and some keep paying back such loans even after graduation.

Ngige also revealed that some of the so-called Nigerians going abroad end up coming back home to establish quality healthcare hospitals in Lagos and Abuja, which other citizens now access.

Responding to a question on why it is always difficult for the government to nip public sector workers' crises in the bud before it snowballs into a strike, Ngige said his ministry has been able to successfully stop about 4,000 labour disputes.

He added that the ministry has been quite proactive, contrary to the opinions held by many Nigerians.

The minister's statements may spark a debate on the quality and cost of medical education in Nigeria, as well as the factors contributing to brain drain in the country.

Ima Elijah

