ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian DJ sold his kidney in Egypt to buy second-hand laptop - UK journalist

Nurudeen Shotayo

The UK journalist said he was shocked to learn what Nigerians are willing to do for money.

Nigerian DJ sold his kidney in Egypt to buy second-hand laptop - UK journalist
Nigerian DJ sold his kidney in Egypt to buy second-hand laptop - UK journalist

Recommended articles

Lobel, a former BBC Nigeria correspondent, disclosed this in a documentary on Nigerian former lawmaker Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The documentary, titled 'How Sen Ekweremadu was arrested in London for organ harvesting' and produced by a Nigerian seasoned journalist Chude Jideonwo, revealed some background details of events leading to the Ekweremadus ordeal.

Recall that the former Deputy Senate President, alongside his wife, Beatrice and a medical doctor, Obinna Obetta, was sentenced in the UK last year for organ trafficking involving a Nigerian male victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio were found guilty of conspiring to arrange the travel of the 21-year-old young man to exploit him for his body part, his kidney to be precise.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo
Senator Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo pulse senegal

Following their sentencing, which reverberated around the UK as the convicts were the first Africans to be nailed under the United Kingdom’s Modern Slavery Act, Lobe decided to dig deeper into the story and journeyed down to Nigeria to extract first-hand information.

However, the freelance journalist unearthed some shocking revelations which exposed the desperation of some Nigerians and the risks they put themselves through in their quest to make money.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was shocked by what I found in Nigeria and shocked by how the country has changed over the past ten years. And I was shocked by what some people were prepared to do for their kidneys, particularly one person I met there," he said.

Mark Lobel, a UK freelance journalist.
Mark Lobel, a UK freelance journalist. Pulse Nigeria

Lobe recalled his interaction with a computer merchant in Nigeria, whose customer had travelled to Egypt to sell his kidney to raise money to better his life.

"We actually met the gentleman who owned the computer store and he was selling second-hand computers and someone had come up to him to explain that the money that he was going to give him for a laptop so that he could become a DJ and stop the manual work that he was doing, had come from the fact that he had sold his kidney.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He had gone on an organised trip to Egypt to sell his kidney, and he was going to use that money to get himself a better life. But the risks he had been taking to do that and the aftercare that he needed, and it sounded like he wasn't getting, was shocking," he stated.

ALSO READ: I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

The freelance journalist said he was concerned about the health of the 'organ trader' who required an expensive and complicated aftercare but seemed not to have the means to access it.

"One of the things that struck me was the man who ran the shop said this guy came to him and he did not look well and you know one fears that the aftercare, which is very expensive and it's very complicated wouldn't be happening. Where would he have got the money for the aftercare? Who would have been looking after him?

"If the operation had taken place in Egypt, why would he have come back and got help in Nigeria? So many questions. It's illegal for a reason," Lobe added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra doctors suspend strike, urge Soludo to declare emergency on security

Anambra doctors suspend strike, urge Soludo to declare emergency on security

Businessman excretes 68 wraps of cocaine after 12 days under NDLEA observation

Businessman excretes 68 wraps of cocaine after 12 days under NDLEA observation

Oba of Benin praises PRP for presenting female candidate for Edo guber election

Oba of Benin praises PRP for presenting female candidate for Edo guber election

Unaccredited training consultant risks 6 months jail in Nigeria – CMD

Unaccredited training consultant risks 6 months jail in Nigeria – CMD

NECO registrar elected into council of educational assessment in Africa

NECO registrar elected into council of educational assessment in Africa

Nigerian DJ sold his kidney in Egypt to buy second-hand laptop - UK journalist

Nigerian DJ sold his kidney in Egypt to buy second-hand laptop - UK journalist

Bauchi first-class traditional ruler dies after 46 years on the throne

Bauchi first-class traditional ruler dies after 46 years on the throne

DSS arrests journalist, Soyinka at Lagos airport on arrival from UK

DSS arrests journalist, Soyinka at Lagos airport on arrival from UK

Ogun poly invents electric tricycle, plans to begin mass production

Ogun poly invents electric tricycle, plans to begin mass production

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last Red Line flyover in Mushin [X:@jidesanwoolu]

Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last of 5 Red Line rail flyovers in Mushin

Nigeria getting it right in defence capabilities – Expert [NAN]

Expert lists what Nigeria is doing right in building defence capabilities

Justice Sylvanus Oriji and Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo

Justice who restricted Abuja protesters deserve national honours, senior lawyer

Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya is the founder of the Mountain of Fire Ministry

MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts