ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army sends 157 troops on peacekeeping mission to South Sudan

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged the contingent to shun acts such as sexual exploitation and abuse and other mission misconducts capable of tarnishing the image of Nigeria.

Nigerian Army troops forming up for a group photograph after the pre-deployment training graduation ceremony on Wednesday at MLAILPKC Jaji, Kaduna state [NAN]
Nigerian Army troops forming up for a group photograph after the pre-deployment training graduation ceremony on Wednesday at MLAILPKC Jaji, Kaduna state [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the troops, majorly from Nigerian Company 2 to the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei (NIGCOY 2 UNISFA), consisted of 15 Officers and 142 soldiers.

Maj.-Gen. Boniface Sinjen, the Chief of Operations, Army Headquarters, had addressed the troops at their pre-deployment graduation ceremony.

Sinjen said the occasion demonstrated the commitment and capacity of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to deploy quality peacekeepers as part of its contributions to global peace and security.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Nigeria’s National Defence Policy remains the security and stability of Africa with specific emphasis on the West African sub-region.

He said that Nigeria continued to seek global peace and security by contributing and participating in Peace Support Operations around the world.

To this end, Singen said Nigeria had successfully participated in over 40 peacekeeping missions and had deployed more than 100,000 peacekeepers since her first mission in the Congo in 1960.

“All Nigerian peacekeepers alongside others from around the world have aided the course of humanity while helping nations in distress to restore peace and enthrone much-desired development.

“The UNISFA was established to restore peace and stability in Abyei after the demilitarisation of Abyei in June 2011, making it an administrative town under the control of the United Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Essentially, the mission is mandated to protect civilians under imminent threat of physical violence, protect the area from incursions by unauthorised elements and ensure security.

“The mission has also helped to restore peace and stability in Abyei through the professional conduct of the troops,” he said.

He urged the contingent to shun acts such as sexual exploitation and abuse and other mission misconducts capable of tarnishing the image of Nigeria.

Singen also mandated them to always be guided by the rules of engagement while observing human rights and respect for diversity in the operating environment.

Earlier, the Commandant of MLAILPKC, Maj.-Gen. Ademola Adedoja said the unit began the 6-week pre-deployment training on Jan.. 27, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the pre-deployment training was to equip the earmarked unit with the requisite skills and knowledge to function effectively and efficiently in their deployment to Abyei.

Adedoja said as part of the training, the troops were taken through cross cutting issues like sexual exploitation and abuse, conflict-related sexual violence, conduct and discipline as well as protection of civilians, amongst others.

The commandant stressed that Nigeria had since the 1960s, contributed troops to different peace support operations from Congo, Yugoslavia and Lebanon, amongst others.

He said, “As the powerhouse of the West Africa sub-region, Nigeria has committed both human and material resources to the attainment of peace in the sub-region.

“This graduation is a testament to the capacity and capability of the MLAILPKC as a United Nations accredited Centre to train quality peacekeepers for deployment to multidimensional Peace Support Operations in fulfilment of her mandate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The centre has within the last six weeks been able to train, retrain and refresh the troops on requisite knowledge and expertise to succeed in a Peace Support Operational environment.

“It is my fervent belief that these men are better informed and equipped to perform their roles in Abyei.”

The commandant tasked the troops to carry out their duties bearing in mind the multinational, as well as cultural and religious diversities of the operating environment which underscored the need for courtesy and respect for others.

He cautioned them against involving themselves in the trafficking of illicit substances, stressing that the UN and ECOWAS maintained a zero-tolerance policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA).

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and indeed the Nigeria Government will not tolerate the contravention of these rules and regulations,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adedoja thanked the Chief of Army Staff for his strategic guidance and immeasurable support to the centre, which he said had brought about the successful completion of the pre-deployment training.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dismissed soldier arrested for alleged armed robbery in Abuja

Dismissed soldier arrested for alleged armed robbery in Abuja

Lawmaker begs colleagues to intervene as power outage makes constituents' lives unbearable

Lawmaker begs colleagues to intervene as power outage makes constituents' lives unbearable

Court gives Obaseki, Edo assembly go ahead to impeach Shaibu

Court gives Obaseki, Edo assembly go ahead to impeach Shaibu

Gov's wife plants vegetables amid hardship, urges residents to start farming

Gov's wife plants vegetables amid hardship, urges residents to start farming

NSCDC arrests 7 suspects for producing illegal firearms for sale in Abuja

NSCDC arrests 7 suspects for producing illegal firearms for sale in Abuja

Police rescue Chinese businessman from kidnappers in Ilorin

Police rescue Chinese businessman from kidnappers in Ilorin

Nigerian Army sends 157 troops on peacekeeping mission to South Sudan

Nigerian Army sends 157 troops on peacekeeping mission to South Sudan

Archbishop of Ibadan urges FG to extend BVN-NIN linking deadline

Archbishop of Ibadan urges FG to extend BVN-NIN linking deadline

Woman gives birth to baby during plane ride, airline promises reward

Woman gives birth to baby during plane ride, airline promises reward

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ndume Ali wants IGP to withdraw officers attached to politicians, and their families. [Punch]

Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families

Abdul’aziz Yar’Adua (PremiumTimes)

Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Port-Harcourt Refinery [NigerianNewsDirect]

Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

Akpabio won’t resign over budget padding allegation - Senate spokesperson