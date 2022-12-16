ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Army releases names of 122 promoted officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Army Council has approved the promotion of 122 senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General in recognition of their meritorious service to the nation.

Nigerian Army releases names of 122 promoted officers (GlobalUpfront)

The promotion, comprising of 52 brigadier generals to the rank of major general and 70 colonels to the rank of brigadier general respectively, was approved at the council’s sitting on Thursday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Nwachukwu, among those promoted to the rank of Major General are Brig.-Gen. AA Ayanuga of the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, and Brig.-Gen. EH Akpan of Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI.

Others are Brig.-Gen. NM Jega of the Defence Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. JO Ugwuoke of the Department of Army Logistics, Brig.-Gen. PAO Okoye of the Department of Army Operations.

They also include Brig.-Gen. EF Oyinlola of the Department of Special Services and Programmes; Brig.-Gen. AA Adekeye of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Brig.-Gen. AE Edet of Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and Brig.-Gen. AB Mohammed of Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team.

Also promoted is the Commander Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Usman as well as Brig.-Gen. IM Abdullahi of Headquarters 35 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. AO Agboola of the Department of Army Training and Brig.-Gen. EE Emekah of Nigerian Defence Academy.

They also include Brig.-Gen., HE Nzan of Department of Army Standards and Evaluation, Brig.-Gen. LA Lebo of Department of Army Training, UT Otaru of Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport and AU Obiwulu of 1 Base Workshop, amongst others.

Nwachukwu said that some of the colonels elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are, Col. AO Ajagbe, Col. JO Ogbobe, Col. MG Hammawa, Col. SS Bello and Col. SOG Aremu.

They also include Col. NG Mohammed, Col. OI Odigie, Col. CA Osuagwu, Col. MO Eteng and Col. ED Idima amongst others.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya congratulates all the promoted officers and their families.

“He has also charged them to remain focused, selfless and loyal in their service to the nation to justify the confidence and trust reposed in them by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and indeed all Nigerians,” he said.

