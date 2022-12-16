Nigerian Army releases names of 122 promoted officers

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Nwachukwu, among those promoted to the rank of Major General are Brig.-Gen. AA Ayanuga of the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, and Brig.-Gen. EH Akpan of Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI.

Others are Brig.-Gen. NM Jega of the Defence Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. JO Ugwuoke of the Department of Army Logistics, Brig.-Gen. PAO Okoye of the Department of Army Operations.

They also include Brig.-Gen. EF Oyinlola of the Department of Special Services and Programmes; Brig.-Gen. AA Adekeye of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Brig.-Gen. AE Edet of Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and Brig.-Gen. AB Mohammed of Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team.

Also promoted is the Commander Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Usman as well as Brig.-Gen. IM Abdullahi of Headquarters 35 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. AO Agboola of the Department of Army Training and Brig.-Gen. EE Emekah of Nigerian Defence Academy.

They also include Brig.-Gen., HE Nzan of Department of Army Standards and Evaluation, Brig.-Gen. LA Lebo of Department of Army Training, UT Otaru of Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport and AU Obiwulu of 1 Base Workshop, amongst others.

Nwachukwu said that some of the colonels elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are, Col. AO Ajagbe, Col. JO Ogbobe, Col. MG Hammawa, Col. SS Bello and Col. SOG Aremu.

They also include Col. NG Mohammed, Col. OI Odigie, Col. CA Osuagwu, Col. MO Eteng and Col. ED Idima amongst others.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya congratulates all the promoted officers and their families.