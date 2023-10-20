Nigerian Army injects new set of battle-ready soldiers into operations

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the graduation event featured a practical demonstration of military drills, showcasing the soldiers’ newly acquired competencies in tactical manoeuvre, physical proficiency, advanced shooting drills, Warrior ethos, and unarmed combat, among other vital skills.

He said the training package, code-named, “Exercise Restore Hope V”, was to adapt personnel who recently passed out of Depot Nigerian Army to the challenges posed by the ever-changing nature of threats within Nigeria’s security environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the graduating troops, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja said the objective of the exercise was an effort by the Nigerian army to close observed gaps in its operations through focused, adaptive, and effective training.

Lagbaja said the training was conducted with a view to producing highly skilled and competent manpower for operational engagements in all theatres.

He added that the training perfectly resonates with his Command Philosophy, which is to “transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force, towards achieving its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.”

The COAS said that ‘Exercise Restore Hope’ would offer a unique post-depot training model, designed to enhance the professionalism and battle readiness of young soldiers.

He emphasized that training was a key investment needed to achieve operational success, adding that a nation that places a high premium on funding troops training will spend less in prosecuting her wars.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of training and performance of the troops in the demonstration drills and implored them to apply the skills and knowledge gained from the exercise in the field, to create a safe and secure environment for socio-economic development.

The COAS appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his untiring support to the Nigerian army as well as the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa for their efforts in the capacity development of the army to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

During a tour of the facility at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery, located in the same Kachia, Lagbaja urged troops to shun all social vices and remain professional and loyal to the Constitution and Government of Nigeria.

He reiterated his commitment to guaranteeing their welfare as topmost on his agenda for the Nigerian army.

He used the opportunity to inaugurate the school Bakery to meet the confectionary needs of both personnel and students in the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the graduation, the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Sani Mohammed said that the 16 weeks of rigorous training had imbued the troops with the requisite military bearing to adapt to the highly dynamic security situation in the country.

Dignitaries who witnessed the ceremony are Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Commandants of Nigerian Army Schools and Heads of Security Agencies in Kaduna.