Nigerian Army executes over 200 intervention projects nationwide – Lagbaja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The COAS said the organisation’s intervention had significantly contributed to the Army’s efforts at managing the country’s economic challenges.

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]
Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]

Lagbaja said that the projects were being executed under the Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Civil-Military Co-operation Projects.

He said this on Friday during the unveiling of some of the projects executed at Ekeoba-Oriendu Community in Umuahia North Local Government of Abia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COAS unveiled four projects executed by Maj-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, the Director-General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Center, hails from the community.

The projects include a cottage hospital, a 500kva transformer, two 40,000 litres water works and a multi-purpose hall.

He said that the idea was to provide support to communities of Army senior officers, who through dedication to duty and service to the nation, rose to the enviable rank of a Major-General.

According to him, the concept is to give back to the people of Nigeria as critical partners in progress.

He said the projects were always carefully conceptualised and executed in consultation with the benefiting communities

Lagbaja said that the projects were designed to complement the states’ efforts by providing “top-notch basic amenities and infrastructure for the people”.

“The Nigerian Army is not out to compete with any level of government, political or socio-cultural entity.

“The idea of our projects is not to give any undue advantage to our senior officers, rather to complement the government and communities’ efforts at enhancing the quality of life of the people,” he said.

He described Ajunwa as one of the Nigerian Army’s finest, whose years of unblemished and dedicated service earned him several local and international recognitions.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Cyril Ugbo, said that the Army has through the intervention continued to impact positively on various communities across the country.

“The projects are executed as part of the Nigerian Army’s non-kinetic drive towards addressing the multi-faceted security challenges bedevilling our beloved country,” Ugbo said.

In a remark, Governor Alex Otti lauded the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment to the external and internal security of the country and for honouring Ajunwa.

Otti, represented by the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, said that his administration placed a premium on security as a pillar of the overall development and progress of the state.

Also, the Senator for Abia Central Senatorial District, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.), commended COAS for the projects, which he described as “symbolic”, with lots of benefits for the community.

Akobundu said, “The facilities installed are very close to the people and will help to alleviate their sufferings and health challenges.”

