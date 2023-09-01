Nigerian Army cautions public on fake online job recruiters

The Nigerian Army emphatically asserted that it does not engage in recruitment exercises conducted by intermediaries or unofficial individuals.

General Nwachukwu clarified that the Army exclusively carries out its recruitment processes in accordance with the stipulated guidelines outlined in the Harmonised Terms and Conditions Service Soldiers, Rating, and Airmen, Revised 2017 Edition.

This announcement was prompted by a recent incident involving a fraudulent recruitment scam orchestrated by an individual masquerading as Major General Gwabin Musa.

The bogus Major General was allegedly orchestrating spurious recruitment drives on various social media platforms, including Facebook, in the name of the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The statement emphasised that the Nigerian Army's recruitment procedures are characterised by transparency, stringent regulation, and effective coordination. These processes include the verification of credentials, medical assessments, physical and mental evaluations, aptitude testing, and oral interviews.

The public was urged to exercise caution and vigilance when encountering online recruitment offers, as the Nigerian Army does not demand any form of payment or financial commitment during its recruitment exercises. Furthermore, the Nigerian Army has established official channels and platforms through which legitimate recruitment information is disseminated.