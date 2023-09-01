ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army cautions public on fake online job recruiters

Ima Elijah

Members of the public are encouraged to promptly report any suspicious recruitment offers or individuals to the relevant authorities.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The Nigerian Army emphatically asserted that it does not engage in recruitment exercises conducted by intermediaries or unofficial individuals.

General Nwachukwu clarified that the Army exclusively carries out its recruitment processes in accordance with the stipulated guidelines outlined in the Harmonised Terms and Conditions Service Soldiers, Rating, and Airmen, Revised 2017 Edition.

This announcement was prompted by a recent incident involving a fraudulent recruitment scam orchestrated by an individual masquerading as Major General Gwabin Musa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bogus Major General was allegedly orchestrating spurious recruitment drives on various social media platforms, including Facebook, in the name of the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The statement emphasised that the Nigerian Army's recruitment procedures are characterised by transparency, stringent regulation, and effective coordination. These processes include the verification of credentials, medical assessments, physical and mental evaluations, aptitude testing, and oral interviews.

The public was urged to exercise caution and vigilance when encountering online recruitment offers, as the Nigerian Army does not demand any form of payment or financial commitment during its recruitment exercises. Furthermore, the Nigerian Army has established official channels and platforms through which legitimate recruitment information is disseminated.

General Nwachukwu underlined the importance of reporting any individuals or groups claiming to represent the Nigerian Army while soliciting payments. The Army is actively cooperating with law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for fraudulent activities. Members of the public are encouraged to play a role in this endeavor by promptly reporting any suspicious recruitment offers or individuals to the relevant authorities.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army cautions public on fake online job recruiters

Nigerian Army cautions public on fake online job recruiters

Only ₦2 billion out of ₦5 billion given to states as palliative so far

Only ₦2 billion out of ₦5 billion given to states as palliative so far

FG to set up negotiation team on hike in school fees - Minister

FG to set up negotiation team on hike in school fees - Minister

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

LASG apprehends TOCU officials for deviating from their intended duties

LASG apprehends TOCU officials for deviating from their intended duties

Uzodinma begins distribution of post subsidy palliatives

Uzodinma begins distribution of post subsidy palliatives

Nigerian Army dismisses online fake recruitment

Nigerian Army dismisses online fake recruitment

Late Taiwo Akinkunmi's family calls on FG to honour him with state burial

Late Taiwo Akinkunmi's family calls on FG to honour him with state burial

BREAKING: NLC initiates 2-day warning strike

BREAKING: NLC initiates 2-day warning strike

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency